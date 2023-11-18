When JD Majethia used to sing during his college days

Senior actor Jamnadas Majethia (JD Majethia), who is known for his work in television shows like ‘Khichdi’, ‘Chanakya’, ‘Karishma Kaa Karishma’ among others, took a trip down the memory lane and revealed that he used to sing in his college festivals. The upcoming weekend episode of singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ featuring Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya Narayan as the host will see oodles of fun as Jamnadas, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Supriya Pathak, Kirti Kulhari, will be seen gracing the special episode ‘Race to finale’.

One standout moment from the episode was contestant Sonia’s rendition of the popular song ‘Karle Pyaar Karle’ which left everyone spellbound. After this wonderful performance, Jamnadas requested Sonia to sing another song ‘Duniya Mein Logon Ko’ just to watch her voice modulation and variations.

He then shared: “I remember the days when the song ‘Yamma Yamma’ from the film ‘Shaan’ was trending, and I used to sing the same in school. Everyone used to really appreciate my performance. Then, when I joined my college after school, I participated in the talent hunt fest in the very first year, thinking I am a good singer. Even my friends were very supportive and encouraged me a lot to participate in the fests.”

“It was organised in the college auditorium, where instead of the usual 1100 seats, a crowd of 2500 people gathered, resulting in a completely filled auditorium. After clearing the initial auditions and undergoing a three to four-day training with teachers, fest day arrived. Nervous amidst the vast crowd, I stumbled on the first beat, yet my musician helped me recover,” he said.

JD added: “Despite not being a stellar singer, I lacked precise rhythm and modulation. However, I consistently attempted ‘Yamma Yamma’. Surprisingly, I became a college star for three years. The spectacle of people breaking chairs and dancing ecstatically after my performance was surreal. My advice: always sing from the heart, a principle I adhered to throughout my college days.”

The episode promises an entertainment extravaganza, with contestants showcasing their best performances, aiming to impress the esteemed judges and guests, to make their place in the top 5. The evening for the viewers will be filled with amazing musical renditions and heartfelt performances of the popular composers.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ airs on Zee TV.