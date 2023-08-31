scorecardresearch
When Imran Khan shot ‘Do Dhaari Talwaar’ over 4 night shifts in a row

Actor Imran Khan, who quit acting in 2015, shared an interesting anecdote from his 2011 films ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’ and ‘Delhi Belly.

Imran Khan - Delhi Belly _ pic courtesy instagram

Actor Imran Khan, who quit acting in 2015, shared an interesting anecdote from his 2011 films ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’ and ‘Delhi Belly. Imran took to Instagram, where shared a few “retro pics” from the sets of ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’ (MBKD), which also features Katrina Kaif, and ‘Delhi Belly’.

He wrote: “Once upon a time, there was no Instagram… so people used an app called Hipstamatic to add retro effects to their photos! Here’s some retro pics from the sets of MBKD, along with a story; I remember working some wild double shifts for the song ‘Do Dhaari Talwaar’.”

He revealed that he shot the song ‘Do Dhaari Talwaar’ for four consecutive nights and during the day he was shooting for the track of ‘Delhi Belly.’

“It was shot over 4 consecutive night shifts, while I was also spending the day shifts shooting the music videos for ‘Nakkaddwaley Disco’ and ‘Switty’ from Delhi Belly at the same time! I would sleep in my car, while being driven between the two sets. Hectic, but totally worth it.”

‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’ is Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial debut. The film stars Imran Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ali Zafar, and Tara D’Souza.

In the film, Dimple Dixit and Luv Agnihotri are due to get married, but difficulties arise when Dimple and Kush develop feelings for each other in the days leading up to the wedding.

