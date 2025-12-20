Emily in Paris Season 6 Teased? Netflix Boss Drops Major Hint After Season 5 Cliffhanger

Emily in Paris Season 5 officially premiered on Netflix on December 18, arriving amid massive anticipation from fans who have followed Emily Cooper’s glamorous adventures across Europe. As expected, the latest season sparked immediate buzz—especially thanks to its dramatic ending. While Netflix has yet to formally announce Emily in Paris Season 6, several strong hints suggest the beloved rom-com may not be ending anytime soon.

So far, there has been no official renewal confirmation from Netflix. However, fans have been holding onto a previous statement by Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos that has reignited hope for another season. Earlier this year, Sarandos revealed a list of 11 Netflix shows scheduled to return with new seasons in 2026. Among popular titles like Bridgerton, Ginny and Georgia, and Outer Banks, Emily in Paris was also included—instantly raising eyebrows.

Though the executive did not explicitly label it as a Season 6 confirmation, the mention alone was enough to send fans into overthinking mode. Other shows named in the list included Beef, One Piece, Virgin River, The Gentlemen, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Running Point, and Lupin. For many viewers, this subtle inclusion felt like Netflix’s quiet nod toward Emily’s return—pending an official announcement.

why is she f**king stupiddddd???? only to get back in Paris,she broke up with Marcelloooo????? #EmilyInParisSeason5 pic.twitter.com/pC7wzXyPPF — sarah (@mi_amor_virat) December 19, 2025

Season 5 features an ensemble cast led by Lily Collins, alongside Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount, Eugenio Franceschini, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, Arnaud Binard, Minnie Driver, Bryan Greenberg, and Michèle Laroque.

The latest season concluded with a major cliffhanger that strongly points toward future storylines. Emily’s Italian chapter appears to have ended as Sylvie makes the bold decision to shut down the Rome office and bring the team back to Paris. Meanwhile, Mindy finds herself in a complicated love triangle, torn between Alfie and Nico—both clearly vying for her attention.

On the romantic front, Emily’s relationship with Marcello seems to have run its course. This emotional ending opens the door for unresolved feelings between Emily and Gabriel to resurface. With an invitation from the star chef waiting for her, it seems only a matter of time before old sparks reignite.

While Netflix remains tight-lipped for now, the Season 5 ending and executive hints make one thing clear—Emily’s story feels far from over.