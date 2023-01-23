Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul now officially man and wife

“In your light, I learn how to love.” With these words, Athiya Shetty and cricketer K L Rahul announced to the world that they are now officially man and the wife. The wedding ceremony, which took place on Monday at Bollywood star Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala, saw the pheras taking place close to the magic hour in the evening.

“Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness,” Athiya wrote in her Instagram post with pictures of the newlywed couple in their finery.

After the ceremony concluded, Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan came out of the venue, greeted the media, and distributed sweets to the paparazzi stationed outside the venue.

The father-son duo donned Indian ethnic wear. Suniel Shetty wore a cream-coloured kurta and pyjama and his son was seen in an all-white ethnic attire.

Expressing his happiness, Suniel Shetty informed the media that he was very happy as the function went off really well. The family plans to have the wedding reception after the IPL season gets over in view of the work commitments Rahul has in the cricket league.

Shetty said he is as much a father to Rahul as he is to his daughter Athiya. The ‘in-law’ thing belongs to the past, he said.

Ahead of the wedding, Athiya and Rahul hosted a sangeet night for guests. Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana, along with Athiya’s besties Krishna Shroff and Akansha Ranjan, had set the dance floor on fire with their celebratory moves.