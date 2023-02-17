scorecardresearch
InCar Trailer: ‘InCar’ is a bone-chilling journey of a victim-survivor

Ritika Singh-starrer 'InCar' was unveiled on Friday. It shows Ritika's character, a call centre executive, who gets kidnapped and assaulted.

By News Bureau

The trailer of the upcoming Ritika Singh-starrer ‘InCar’ was unveiled on Friday. It shows Ritika’s character, a call centre executive, who gets kidnapped and assaulted.

The film is said to be inspired by true events and has been helmed by debutant director, Harsh Warrdhan.

Speaking about the film, Ritika Singh said: “‘InCar’ is an experience which every woman in this country has felt – the harassment with words, the double-meaning jokes, the lust and the rampant disregard for the law. The story explores how some men guard the honour of their mothers and sisters but objectify other women. It’s a human story that audiences of all ages will relate to.”

The film depicts the survival journey of a kidnapped woman and the film is shot entirely in a moving car in Haryana. The film also stars Manish Jhanjholia, Sandeep Goyat, Sunil Soni, and Gyan Prakash in pivotal roles.

Director Harsh Warrdhan said: “‘InCar’ is a realistic, hard-hitting, and tense kidnapping story that takes place inside a speeding car. It shows the psychological trauma of a girl who suddenly finds herself in a life-and-death situation.”

Presented by Inbox Pictures and produced by Anjum Qureshi and Sajid Qureshi, the film is all set to release in theatres on March 3, 2023 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

