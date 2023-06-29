‘Insidious: The Red Door’ to have its premiere on midnight on July 6

Los Angeles, June 29 (IANS) In a special treat for horror fans from India, the first show for the upcoming horror film ‘Insidious: The Red Door’ will be shown at 12:00 am on July 7. The last installment of the supernatural horror franchise, ‘Insidious: The Red Door’, will feature the original cast for the very last time, as they complete the Lambert family’s bone-chilling and dreadful story.

The teaser shared by Sony Pictures India on Instagram said: “Nothing can prepare you for what’s behind the door” with a demon suddenly turning up.

Sony Pictures India also captioned: “The Further is closer than you’d ever imagine. Come watch the terrifying conclusion of the fate of the Lambert family in ‘Insidious: The Red Door’. Coming to cinemas a FULL DAY early on the big screen.”

The star cast reuniting for the final chapter has intrigued audiences greatly. Directed by Patrick Williams in his directorial debut, the film continues 10 years after the events that haunted the Lambert family, with the family coming together to put the demons behind them once and for all.

The original cast from Insidious reprises their roles, with Patrick Wilson, Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne and Andrew Astor. The movie also stars Sinclair Daniel and Hiam Abbass.

Produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan and Leigh Whannell. The screenplay is written by Scott Teems from a story by Leigh Whannell and Scott Teems, based on characters created by Leigh Whannell.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release ‘Insidious: The Red Door’ in cinemas in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

