Ira Khan shares pre wedding pictures fans troll her saying, ‘Smoking before wedding’

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with her boyfriend Nupur Sikhare. She has given a sneak peek into her pre-wedding celebrations, sharing moments of joy with her husband Nupur Shikhare, family, and friends.

In the image we can see Ira lying down, casually chilling with a friend, both sporting eye masks for relaxation. There’s also a picture of Ira with a cigarette which is doing the rounds on the internet.

One of the fans asked Ira the name of the brand of the cigarette that she smokes. Another wrote that the items that she had purposely blurred have come into “focus”. A few were also offended by her dressing sense. One Instagram user wondered why celebrity kids do not wear “clothes properly”.