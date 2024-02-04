Ishitta Arun, Milind Gunaji have ‘Aika Dajiba’ reunion after 21 years

Actors Ishitta Arun, Milind Gunaji, singer Vaishali Samant and composer Avadhoot Gupte had a reunion, where they recreated their 90s iconic number ‘Aika Dajiba’ after two decades. Ishitta, who featured in the music video of the track sung by Vaishali Samant and composed by Avadhoot Gupte, took to Instagram, where she shared a video. In the clip, Ishita, Milind, Vaishali and Avdhoot recreated several moments from the number

She captioned the clip: “I can’t believe it’s been 21 years since we all met & that I still remember the moves That’s the love for Dajiba! What fun became meeting the #OG #Dajiba @milindgunaji & music director @avadhoot_gupte after 21 years ! Always a blast hanging with @vaishalisamant the voice behind this epic song. Missed @boscomartis @caesar2373 sar2373 @sagarika_music terribly!”

The Marathi track was originally released in 2002. The peppy number has many remakes on the Internet. The track can be understood as a conversation between two lovers. In the track Samant is singing about how she is really not interested in love.

Ishitta is the daughter of actress Ila Arun. She is known for her work in Scoop, Rana Naidu, Good Bad Girl and The Merchants of Bollywood.

While Milind has worked in several TV shows and films. He gained the spotlight in the 1996’s Fareb. He has also worked in films such as ‘Devdas’, ‘LOC’ and ‘The Ghazi Attack’ among many others.