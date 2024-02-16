HomeBollywoodNews

‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’, sequel to Shahid Kapoor’s debut vehicle to bow in cinemas on June 28

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) ‘Ishq Vishk’, the film which marked the debut of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, is returning in a new form. The film, titled ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’, stars an exciting line-up of talents like Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal.

It’s set to release in theatres on June 28, 2024. On Friday, the makers of the film released a video announcing the release date of the film. The video features 2D animation and promises a refreshing rom-com with a voice-over stating that all you need for a rom-com is love, friendship, drama and lots of confusion. The voice-over then makes way for the title track sung by legendary singer Sonu Nigam.

‘Ishq Vishk’, which released 20 year ago, revolves around two childhood friends Rajiv (played by Shahid) and Payal (played by Amrita Rao). As the two friends grow older, Payal eventually falls in love with Rajiv, though Rajiv is unaware of her feelings. The film emerged as a sleeper hit.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani, ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ is directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari. The film will debut in theatres on June 28, 2024.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Previous article
3rd Test: Duckett, Crawley take England to 31/0 at tea after India’s first innings ends at 445
Next article
India 3rd largest digitalised country among G20 nations: Report
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US