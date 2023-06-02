scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

It's a busy half of 2023 for Pankaj Tripathi with seven releases lined up

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is known for his work in 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Masaan', 'Stree', 'Mirzapur', who was busy with personal commitments, has seven projects lined up for release this year.

By Agency News Desk
It's a busy half of 2023 for Pankaj Tripathi with seven releases lined up
It's a busy half of 2023 for Pankaj Tripathi with seven releases lined up

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is known for his work in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Masaan’, ‘Stree’, ‘Mirzapur’, who was busy with personal commitments, has seven projects lined up for release this year.

Pankaj has been quite low key for the first half of 2023, with no major announcement on the work front. However, the actor promises it’s going to change soon because he is going to have a busy 2023.

The seven projects include ‘Gulkanda Tales’, ‘Mirzapur 3’, ‘Oh My God 2’, ‘Fukrey 3’, ‘Murder Mubarak’, ‘Kadak Singh’, ‘Metro Inn Dino’. He has already started shooting for the much awaited ‘Main Hoon Atal’ and will start shooting ‘Stree 2’.

Clearing the air on his sudden disappearance, Pankaj said: “It’s nothing like I was missing from the scene, just that there is a process to make a movie which takes time. My movies ‘Mirzapur 3’, ‘Oh My God 2’, ‘Kadak Singh’ and ‘Fukrey 3’, are already in post-production and I have already started shooting for ‘Main Hoon Atal’ and will start shooting for the most anticipated ‘Stree 2’.”

He further mentioned: “So, everything seems to be on track. I was also a little busy with some personal work. I was taking care of some of the development work in my village. So, yeah, life has been busy. I just have to wait for the right time for the movies to be out.”

In ‘Mirzapur 3’, Pankaj will be bringing his character Kaleen bhaiyya to life for the third time. His movie ‘Kadak Singh’ also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu and Sanjana Sanghi. The movie ‘Main Atal Hoon’ is based on the life of the former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Nepokid' Aarohi Patel has two hit Gujarati films and no Bollywood plans
Next article
La Liga: Chase for last European berth, battle for relegation dominate final Matchday of season
This May Also Interest You
News

Supriya Shukla: 'I ensure that my presence in the show makes a difference'

Technology

Apple publishes iOS 16 usage statistics for iPhone ahead of WWDC

Technology

Your vegetable chopping boards can produce toxic microparticles

Sports

La Liga: Chase for last European berth, battle for relegation dominate final Matchday of season

News

'Nepokid' Aarohi Patel has two hit Gujarati films and no Bollywood plans

News

Ileana shares first glimpse of boyfriend since pregnancy announcement

News

Papon collaborates with Grammy-nominated Darren Heelis for 2 new albums

News

Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar & Tony Jr drop new summer party song 'Balenciaga'

News

Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘Nation-building starts from being inclusive as a society’

Sports

WTC Final: Shami can ask really good questions of Australian batters if he finds movement off the pitch: Jason Gillespie

Technology

NASA invites public to send 'message in a bottle' aboard Europa Clipper

Technology

WhatsApp working on redesigned keyboard with emoji category bar on Android

News

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to attend FA Cup Final in London

Sports

Justice will be done to wrestlers, police to soon file charge sheet, says Anurag Thakur

Sports

Thailand Open: Kiran George loses to France's Popov in quarterfinals

Technology

Meta to add over 20 new games for Quest headsets

Sports

Australia hoping Cameron Green's strong IPL form will help in WTC Final, Ashes series

News

Aoora wants to bring Indian, Korean fans closer through Bappi Lahiri's music

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US