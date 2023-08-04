scorecardresearch
Jackie Chan's stunt coordinator appointed for 'Commando' series

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah has roped in martial art legend Jacky Chan’s stunt choreographer Andy Long, from Germany, for his upcoming OTT series ‘Commando’. 

The action sequences are choreographed by Andy, who has earlier choreographed Jacky Chan in the film ‘Chinese Zodiac’. He has also worked for Inception (2010), In Bruges (2008) and The Constant Gardener (2005) amongst many more.

The ‘Commando’ franchise started in 2013 with ‘Commando: A One Man Army’ which starred Vidyut Jammwal in the titular role. Over the years, the franchise has become a favourite of the enthusiasts of the action genre.

In order to make web-series ‘Commando’ a visual spectacle, Vipul had asked his team to shoot it as a film with all equipment used for a movie.

Known for his remarkable talent scouting prowess in film industry, Vipul is set to launch the promising and talented newcomer Prem Parrijaa in ‘Commando’ series. The series brings back the charismatic Adah Sharma in a high-octane role, promising an adrenaline-pumping performance.

The upcoming series is touted to bring forth the tale of valour, patriotism, high-octane action and the journey of the titular character.

Torn between a nefarious plan and a bio-war, Commando Prem devises an extraction mission to protect his nation and his brother Commando. Will he be able to succeed?

The action-thriller will also see Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Shreya Singh Chaudhry, Amit Sial, Mukesh Chhabra and Ishteyak Khan in pivotal roles.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine Pictures, directed and created by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, co-produced by Aashin A Shah, the series is set to release on August 11 on Disney+ Hotstar.

–IANS

sp/kvd

