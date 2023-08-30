Jackie Shroff remembers the bond between his children Tiger & Krishna Shroff on Rakhi

Actor Jackie Shroff, remembering the fond memories of his two children, son Tiger Shroff and daughter Krishna Shroff on Raksha Bandhan, has recalled their unwavering bond as brother and sister who have always protected each other.

The 66-year old ‘Border’ actor took to Instagram and posted pictures of the two from back when they were toddlers to the present day. While both Tiger and Krishna have grown since then, their relationship has remained incredibly strong.

Captioning the post, Jackie Shroff wrote: “Always protecting each other since childhood. Tiger and Krishna, my heart’s pride and joy.”

The two siblings also shared their father’s story and wished each other “Happy Rakhi”. The post was also liked by Tiger Shroff’s ex-girlfriend Disha Patani along with their mother Ayesha Dutt.

The post is but a depiction of the reality as Tiger and Krishna have both frequently been spotted together just casually hanging out while always being cheerful around each other. It won’t be a stretch to call the two close friends.

Both these siblings also are fitness freaks and share a mutual passion of working out : building their muscles, lifting heavy weights and keeping in shape which is also something that has come to shape their bond.

In the spotlight, these two are different people as Tiger Shroff is known for being one of Bollywood’s most renowned stars in recent years due to movies such as ‘War’ and ‘Baaghi’ in recent years, while his younger sister Krishna Shroff has pursued her own career as a model and fitness instructor, and has become very successful at it.

Tiger Shroff has been greatly praised by his sister who had earlier said that he is not an overly protective big brother, but would help out when needed while respecting her career choice.