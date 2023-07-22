scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Jamie Foxx speaks about his health scare: 'I went to hell and back'

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 22 (IANS) Oscar winner Jamie Foxx has given a detailed update on his recovery for the first time, three months after he was hospitalised for an unspecified “medical complication”.

The 55-year-old ‘Django Unchained’ star informed fans that he is not “blind” or “paralysed” in an emotional three-minute recording about his health.

“First of all, I wanna say thank you to everybody that’s prayed, man, and sent me messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back.”

“I went through something I never thought I would go through. I know a lot of people (were) waiting or wanting to hear an update, but to be honest with you, I didn’t want you to see me like that man,” he admitted, with tears in his eyes.

The actor, who returned to work earlier this week to film a commercial in Las Vegas, continued: “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, (or) a television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

The actor said his sister Deidra Dixon and his daughter Corinne “saved my life”, and also thanked God and the “great medical people” who treated him, as reported by People magazine.

“I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way — and y’all know they kept it airtight, they didn’t let nothin’ out. They protected me,” he said. “And that’s what I hope everyone could have in moments like these”, he added.

He also took a moment to dispel rumors about his health. “Now, you know, by being quiet sometimes things get out of hand. People saying what I got, some people said I was blind, but as you can see … the eyes are working just fine. Said I’m paralysed — I’m not paralysed.”

“But I did go through… I went to hell and back,” said Foxx. “And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back. And I’m able to work.”

Getting emotional, Foxx said he appreciates “all the love that I got” throughout the situation.

“I know they talk about people crying on videos,” he said, “you can do a take two; I’m not gonna do a take two. It is what it is. If you see me out from now on and every once and a while I just burst into tears, it’s because it’s been tough, man. I’ve been sick, man. But now, I’ve got my legs under me, so you’re gonna see me out.”

“But like I said, I just want you to remember me for the jokes that I crack, the movies that I make — some of them good, some of them ain’t (I think I’ve got a good one out), and songs that I sing. … I’m here on earth because of some great people. I’m here on earth because of God, man.”

He ended the video by saying: “I’m on my way back.”

On Thursday, Foxx, 55, shared a photo of himself on Instagram with the caption: “Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas. We got BIG things coming soon.”

Foxx was in Las Vegas working on a campaign with BetMGM. He’ll star in the company’s commercials for football season and beyond.

–IANS

anv/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig is 'terrified' about directing two 'Narnia' movies
Next article
Korea Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag march into men's doubles final
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Korea Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag march into men's doubles final

News

'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig is 'terrified' about directing two 'Narnia' movies

News

‘IBD 3’: Quickstyle hails Shivanshu Soni’s act as perfect introduction to India’s dance legacy

Sports

NorthEast United FC sign defender Soraisham Dinesh Singh on two-year deal

News

Anu Malik: 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' is a platform where melodies resonate, dreams take flight

News

SDCC showcases intense footage from 'John Wick' prequel spin-off series 'The Continental'

Sports

Monaco Diamond League: India's Praveen Chithravel finishes sixth in triple jump

Technology

Scientists propose geoarchaeology to preserve space heritage

News

Dan Radcliffe, Erin Darke join Hollywood strikers; give first glimpse of son at picket line

Sports

Draw announced for SAFF U16, U19 Championships

Technology

7 top tech companies sign deal with US govt on AI guardrails

News

Veteran singer Tony Bennett passes away at 96

News

Pakistan temporarily bans 'Barbie' over pro-LGBTQ+ content

Sports

Perfect opportunity for West Indies to score big: Saba Karim

News

Hollywood Vampires cancel Budapest concert because Johnny Depp passed out in hotel

News

Assam govt inks agreement to showcase Lachit Barphukan documentary on OTT

Fashion and Lifestyle

Aishwarya Rai trolled for her airport look, fans say her style 'deteriorated after marriage'

Technology

Why people with heart disease suffer from sleep problems

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US