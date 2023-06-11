scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Jane Fonda announces break from acting in run-up to the presidential poll

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, June 11 (IANS) Jane Fonda is taking an 18-month break from acting due to the 2024 presidential election.

The 85-year-old actress is known for her political activism and she plans to make that her focus for the foreseeable future, concentrating specifically on trying to get people who support taking action against climate change into office, reports Female First UK.

Jane made the admission during a 30-minute on-stage interview with Robin Roberts at the Tribeca Film Festival after being honoured with the Harry Belafonte Voices For Social Justice Award.

She said: “Let’s get rid of the Joe Manchins. We need to try to light a fire under Biden and look, we have to vote for him, ok? We have got to get really mad at him and we have to try to demand that he earn our votes. But I mean, let’s be real because the alternative is the end of everything.”

As per Female First UK, the ‘Grace and Frankie’ star insisted that she had never been interested in running for office herself.

She said: “One thing about getting old is that you start to get a little smart about what your strong suits are. And that’s not one of them. I’m a cheerleader.”

She jokingly added: “I don’t have any original ideas. I’m the one who takes your ideas and then I get credit for it.”

The Oscar-winning star insisted that it is “up to us” to make changes to tackle the climate crisis because it will be “too late” for the next generation.

She said: “We are animals, let us not forget. We depend on the ocean and the forests for oxygen, for food. I mean, even dogs don’t s*** in their own kennel. And we’re in our kennel and taking a lot down with us in the process. We have to stop it. It’s all connected.”

“Those of us who are alive right now in this decade, it’s up to us (to make a change) because when we go it’ll be too late. We’re the ones who can make the difference. Let’s not, when history is written, be the ones that were staying at home and rearranging the china,” she added.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Fortunate enough to have played along with 3 of my mentors': Yuzvendra Chahal completes seven years in int'l cricket
This May Also Interest You
Sports

'Fortunate enough to have played along with 3 of my mentors': Yuzvendra Chahal completes seven years in int'l cricket

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out redesigned emoji keyboard on Android beta

Health & Lifestyle

Can ChatGPT help sexually assaulted, suicidal individuals?

News

Kangana Ranaut goes all guns blazing on ‘great fall’ of B’wood, ‘slow death’ of media

Sports

Intercontinental Cup: Humid conditions an advantage for India, says Igor Stimac ahead of Vanuatu clash

News

Stuntwoman Reshma Pathan shares her story on 'India's Best Dancer 3'

Technology

Meet the 14-year-old new software engineer at SpaceX's Starlink

Technology

Google working on 'On-the-Go' mode for Meet: Report

Sports

Asia Cup 2023 to be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka: Report

News

Ellen Pompeo says she's no 'stamina' to binge on 'Grey's Anatomy' with daughter

News

Jennifer Lawrence is 'totally' open to playing her 'Hunger Games' role again

Technology

Indian study finds nutrient key to delay ageing, boost long & healthy life

News

Shawn Mendes releases new song on climate change following Canadian wildfires

Sports

Stuttgart Open: Fit-again Nick Kyrgios 'super excited' for his comeback

Feature

It pays to make propaganda films

News

Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline is concerned she's on crystal meth

Technology

Twitter refuses to pay Google Cloud bill, trust and safety services at risk

Technology

Microsoft announces AI Customer Commitments

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US