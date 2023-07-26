scorecardresearch
Janhvi expresses gratitude towards Sajid Nadiadwala for giving her 'Bawaal'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) ‘Bawaal’ has been receiving massive love globally and is one of the most-watched films across the country.

The performances of both Varun Dhawan as ‘Aju’ and Janhvi as ‘Nisha’ is touching the hearts of people.

Janhvi Kapoor on multiple occasions has mentioned how badly she wanted to work in the film. The actress today took to her social media to express gratitude toward the producer.

She wrote: “Had a #Bawaal time working with Sajid sir! @nadiadwalagrandon”

Bawaal has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures. The film is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories since Friday, July 21.

–IANS

srb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary giving Sridevi vibes in iconic blue saree from her new song 'Baarish Aa Gayi Hai'
Ashes 2023: Win at The Oval can be a 'moral victory' for England, says Harry Brook
