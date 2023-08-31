'Jawan' trailer sets Internet on fire; SRK's 'southern swag' wows netizens

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Packed with action and impactful diaglogues, the makers of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ finally unveiled the trailer of the film on Thursday.

The two-minutes fourty five second long trailer begins with Shah Rukh Khan in his husky voice saying: “Ek raja tha ek baad ek jung haarta gaya… bhookha pyaasa ghoom raha tha jungle main bahut gusse main tha.”

The perfectly cut trailer then shows SRK’s character floating in the sea, having blood on his hands and lying down fully bandaged. What comes next is a hijack followed with car chasing scenes, guns and high octane action.

An intriguing scene from the film is shown, where a bald Shah Rukh Khan is seen in a metro holding people hostage.

A voice says: “Yeh batao tumhe chahiye kya?”

SRK then says: “Chahiye toh Ali Bhatt.”

Later, the Atlee-directed film’s trailer shows glimpses of Shah Rukh as ‘Jawan’, meaning a soldier, wearing a uniform and sporting a mustache.

The trailer also has glimpses of Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone, who is even seen she is seen in a fight with SRK.

The trailer has a sprinkle of humour too!

A child actor from the film is seen asking SRK if his hair is real or if he has dyed it and also, SRK’s evil laugh leading to a cough.

SRK is also seen wielding a gun saying: “Jab main villain banta hu na…” Vijay Sathupathi plays Kaali, the fourth largest weapons dealer in the world.

Another dialogue that piques the interst is when SRK says: “Hum Jawan hai. 1000 baar apni jaan daav par laga sakte hai lekin sirf desh ke liye. Tumhare jaisai desh bechne waalo ke liye nahi.. So kaali no deal.”

Then the action packed avatar of SRK as Jawan comes into the scene, and says: “Bete ke haath lagane se pahela baap se baat kar.”

In the end, SRK’s negative avatar is heard talking to Nayanthara, who asks him: “Ab aur kya chahiye?”

To which, he replies: “Ek Gaana sunaayiye,” and the classic Ramaiya Vastavaiya starts playing in the backdrop.

He captioned the trailer: “Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance.Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!!#JawanTrailer out now!”

Jawan releasing worldwide on September 7, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

