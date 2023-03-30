Jeet's Bengali-Hindi film 'Chengiz' his first to be about the underworld

Bengali star Jeet has said that his role in the film ‘Chengiz’ is completely different from what he has done before. In the film, the popular Bengali actor will be seen playing a stylish and ruthless mafia, Chengiz.

The film is about the underworld in Kolkata between the 70s and mid-90s. It is Jeet’s first film that revolves around the underworld and also the first Bengali film to be released in Hindi and Bengali simultaneously.

While Jeet has been part of romantic, comedy and action films, this movie is entirely different from how he has been portrayed before.

Talking about his role, the actor said: “It was really exciting to step into Chengiz’s world which is very unlike anything I’ve attempted before. He is ruthless, he is lethal and takes the audience through the underworld arena, a first in my career thus far.”

Jeet’s notable projects include ‘Saathi, ‘Nater Guru’, ‘Sangee’, ‘Bandhan’, ‘Yuddho’, ‘Jor’, ‘Wanted’, ‘Dui Prithibi’, ‘Boss: Born to Rule’ and ‘The Royal Bengal Tiger’, among others.

Produced by Jeet, Gopal Madnani and Amit Jumrani, ‘Chengiz’ has been directed by Rajesh Ganguly, who has also worked on the dialogues and screenplay.

Based on a story by Neeraj Pandey and Rajesh Ganguly, the film is all set for release on April 21.