scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Jennifer Lawrence wears flip flops on Cannes red carpet, defies unofficial dress code

Jennifer Lawrence made a statement with her choice of footwear at the Cannes Film Festival, she broke the festival's unofficial dress code by wearing flip flops.

By Agency News Desk

Actress Jennifer Lawrence made a statement with her choice of footwear at the Cannes Film Festival. Attending the premiere of ‘Anatomie d’une Chute (Anatomy of a Fall)’ , she broke the festival’s unofficial dress code by wearing flip flops.

The actress turned heads in a cherry red, crepe silk gown by Dior Haute Couture which featured spaghetti straps and a soft ruffle at the bustline along with a matching red wrap. She wore an Archi Dior necklace made of white gold and diamonds as her accessory, reports aceshowbiz.com.

As she walked down the stairs at the Palais des Festivals, the 32-year-old lifted up her skirt, revealing a pair of black flip flops underneath her elegant dress. It was a bold move since Cannes famously encourages women to wear heels on its red carpet. Back in 2015, a number of women were reportedly turned away from attending a premiere of ‘Carol’ because they were wearing flats.

Lawrence was joined by producers Daniel Angeles and Justine Ciarrocchi when posing photographers. She also received their help as she navigated the stairs.

Although Lawrence opted for the comfy sandals for the special screening of ‘Anatomy of a Fall’, she changed into a more formal footwear for another premiere on the same day. The ‘X-Men’ star wore the same gown but paired it with red satin heels when attending the premiere for ‘Bread and Roses’, a documentary she produces, at Cannes. The project follows the lives of women living in Afghanistan after the Taliban’s resurgence.

At another premiere held during the film festival in France, Natalie Portman wowed in a dazzling recreation of a 1949 Christian Dior gown. She wore a sparkling strapless gown that featured a voluminous, scalloped skirt with layers of ornate blue beading when attending the premiere of ‘May December’ on Saturday.

The ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ actress’ custom Christian Dior piece was inspired by the ‘Junon’ dress from the designer’s 1949-1950 fall/winter collection. The original dress is part of The Costume Institute’s collection at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, although it’s not currently available to view.

Portman was joined by her co-stars Charles Melton, Julianne Moore and Cory Michael Smith at the special screening.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal at a local shop for promotions of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Next article
Chris Gayle would love to dance with Deepika Padukone
This May Also Interest You
News

Rajamouli, Jr NTR mourn Ray Stevenson's passing: 'Pure joy'; 'gone too soon' (Ld)

Technology

Google Pay launches RuPay credit cards support on UPI in India

Technology

Start thinking about governance of superintelligence: OpenAI CEO

News

Shah Rukh Khan’s adorable birthday wish for daughter Suhana Khan

News

Chris Gayle would love to dance with Deepika Padukone

News

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal at a local shop for promotions of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

News

Vin Diesel says aFast & Furious' spinoffs are in the works, including a female-led movie

News

Joaquin Phoenix's next project will be an NC-17 gay love story

Sports

Ravi Shastri reveals combined India-Australia Test XI ahead of WTC final

Health & Lifestyle

Nurses to hold protest in TN's Madurai against govt order

Sports

Uganda to host ICC Women's T20 World Cup qualifiers for Africa

Technology

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

News

Disney begins 3rd job cut round, Parks and Resorts remain untouched

Sports

WTC Final: First batch of Indian players leave for London

News

S S Rajamouli mourns Ray Stevenson’s passing

Technology

Jeff Bezos engaged to girlfriend Lauren Sanchez: Report

Technology

Now TikTok sues US state of Montana for banning the app

News

The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp scandalise Cannes with 'The Idol'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US