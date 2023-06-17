scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Jisshu Sengupta says his 'initial instinct' was to say no to 'The Trial'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Actor Jisshu Sengupta, who will be seen sharing screen space with actress Kajol in the upcoming series ‘The Trial-Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’, had initially wanted to say no to the project as he did not want to play the character of a husband.

Jisshu opened up about working with Suparn S. Varma and why he said yes to the show.

He said: “To be honest, when I was offered The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, I knew how popular the original show was but I did not know the character. I was told I was to play the husband’s character, and if you have known my history, I am one of the luckiest actors to have played the husband to all the leading ladies.”

“My team and I had made a conscious decision to break away from it and my initial instinct was to say no, but then when I met Suparn, Rajesh Chaddha and the team at Banijay Asia’s office and the way they described the narrative, I couldn’t say no. I can’t wait for Season 2 and 3 and 4 and so on.”

A single choice set a trail of turmoil for Noyonika and her family, and defined their fate. Caught in a web of choices, ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ follows the journey of Noyonika as she embarks on a journey that truly makes her stand the test of time after her husband’s betrayal.

The show stars Padma Shri awardee, Kajol as Noyonika Sengupta along with Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in key roles. Produced by Banijay Asia. ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ is directed by Suparn S. Varma and will begin streaming on July 14 on Disney+ Hotstar.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Vineet Kumar Singh says working in 'Siya' changed his perspective on rape
Next article
When Udit Narayan first met music composer duo Anand and Milind
This May Also Interest You
News

When Udit Narayan first met music composer duo Anand and Milind

News

Vineet Kumar Singh says working in 'Siya' changed his perspective on rape

News

The Night Manager: Anil Kapoor’s character Shelly is a doting father

Technology

NASA teams up with 7 US companies to advance space capabilities

Sports

Ashes 2023: Pietersen not pleased with England's adventurous declaration, Nasser Hussain calls it brilliant

Health & Lifestyle

US likely to see shortage of antibiotics for children, adults: Report

News

Decoding Ekta Kapoor’s unstoppable success as content czarina

Technology

Ex-ISRO official promoted Sisir Radar test flew drone fitted with 'Rabbit SAR'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Dharmendra dances with grandson Karan Deol on 'Yamla Pagla Deewana'

News

Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving after car crash

Technology

9 in 10 Indians approve standardise charging cables for mobiles, tablets

News

Zoe Saldana is not too happy with 'Avatar' sequels being delayed

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sunny Deol dances to his iconic 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' at son Karan's sangeet

News

Jessica Williams on working with Jake Gyllenhaal: 'He's an insane actor'

News

'MTV Roadies': Gang leaders Gautam Gulati, Prince Narula have a heated argument

Technology

Students build mobile app for migrant workers' safety

Review

Movie Review | Adipurush: Too hot to handle

Technology

Meta allows its VR headset for 10 years old amid scrutiny

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US