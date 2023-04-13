scorecardresearch
'Jubilee' actor Alok Arora's has a personal connection with the Partition

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Actor Alok Arora, who has been part of films like ‘Manto’ and ‘Raazi’, is currently garnering appreciation for playing the character of Raghu Jhalani in the streaming show ‘Jubilee’. Raghu is the owner of a theatre in a refugee camp for those who fled after the Partition.

The actor revealed what helped him understand the character and the story setting better – the fact that his grandparents were affected by the Partition.

Talking about his role he said: “Just being part of a project helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane is a dream for many, and playing such an eminent part added up to my excitement. So the role is about a refugee from divided India who lands in Bombay and is heading a gang of youths in Sindhi camp.”

He further mentioned: “Trying to make a living through black marketing, making spurious liqour, having some influential political contacts. But as the series progresses you see him moving along the hierarchies of society due to his friendship with Jay Khanna who becomes a star. I really enjoyed playing the relationship dynamic with Jay Khanna, from being foes to friends as an unsaid confidante.”

Alok is an FTII graduate and is well aware of how to ignite his creative impulses based on personal experiences.

He shared: “Also, what made the role all the more special was the connection I felt with the era. My maternal grandparents had been affected by the Partition. They had lost many family members and left everything in Lyallpur (Pakistan) and moved to Delhi as Punjabi refugees. I had heard all these stories from my nani in childhood, so the emotional connection I felt was huge.”

The first part of ‘Jubilee’ is available to stream on Prime Video with part 2 set to drop on the streamer on Friday.

–IANS

aa/kvd

