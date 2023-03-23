scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Juhi Babbar calls herself biggest 'fan' of her father

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) TV and film actress Juhi Babbar is a huge fan of her father, veteran actor Raj Babbar and said that she highly appreciates the negative characters played by him. She added that among many of his films, she is most fond of the 1982 romantic drama ‘Nikaah’.

Juhi shared: “I am the biggest fan of my father, but I think I really like him in the film ‘Nikaah’. I also appreciate his portrayal of negative characters; although I haven’t had the chance to watch ‘Insaaf Ka Tarazu’ yet, I am confident in my father’s ability to excel in such roles.”

Juhi made her film debut with ‘Kash Aap Hamare Hote’, and later became part of ‘Aiyaary’, Faraaz’, a silent film ‘Reflections’, Punjabi movie ‘Yaaran Naal Baharan’, and many more.

While recalling his movies, she talked about the 1984 movie ‘Inteha’ and shared: “One of his movies, ‘Inteha’, didn’t do well at the box office, but I read a story somewhere that Shah Rukh Khan drew inspiration from my father’s film for his role in ‘Darr’.”

She graced ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with Raj Babbar, Prateik Babbar, and Arya Babbar.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

ila/bg

Previous article
Zayn Ibad Khan faces a tough time while shooting with 18-month- old baby
Next article
Shah Rukh Khan reveals he does not shampoo his hair regularly!
This May Also Interest You
News

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he does not shampoo his hair regularly!

News

Zayn Ibad Khan faces a tough time while shooting with 18-month- old baby

News

Gaurav Chopra opens up on working with a transgender actor in 'Rana Naidu'

Health & Lifestyle

Blame your brain for craving for unhealthy, sugary foods

Health & Lifestyle

New HIV-AIDS cases in Japan hit 20-year low

News

Suniel Shetty on how his character from 'Dhadkan' helped him bag his first award

News

Shakti Anand: 'It's never easy to play a character played by someone else'

News

Ashutosh Rana on 'Bheed': It is about conflict between disaster and faith

News

'The Elephant Whisperers' couple Bomman, Belli pose with Oscar Award

News

Siddharth Anand shares his vision for Indian action entertainers

News

Ashwini Kalsekar: Comedy is a very serious business

News

Ajay Devgn shares glimpse of gravity-defying action in 'Bholaa'

Sports

This loss shouldn't be forgotten as India may face Australia again in World Cup: Gavaskar

Lyrics

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar – Prem Kahani Song Lyrics

Technology

Mozilla introduces new startup to build open, trustworthy AI

Technology

US serves notice to Coinbase for allegedly breaking securities laws

Technology

Giant asteroid to zip past Earth closer than Moon on Saturday

News

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talking about Karan Johar’s support towards Alia Bhatt in this viral video

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US