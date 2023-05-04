scorecardresearch
June marriage set for Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol with Bimal Roy’s great-granddaughter

Karan Deol, is all set to marry the pioneering director's great grand-daughter and fashion designer, Drisha Roy.

By Agency News Desk
Sixty years after Dharmendra played Nutan’s unrequited lover in Bimal Roy’s last feature film, ‘Bandini’ (1963), his grandson, Karan Deol, is all set to marry the pioneering director’s great grand-daughter and fashion designer, Drisha Roy.

Drisha, explains a source close to the family, is the grand-daughter of Bimal Roy’s daughter, Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya (‘Teesri Kasam’ and ‘Aavishkar’).

Karan’s wife-to-be’s mother, Chimoo B. Acharya, who moved to Dubai in 1998, is a former advertising executive and promoter of one of the Middle East’s top event management companies. Drisha chose to drop the surname Acharya and adopt that of her illustrious great-grandfather.

The impending marriage therefore is being billed as a marriage of two film dynasties. Karan Deol is the newbie actor-son of Bollywood actor-director and Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol and his wife Lynda (aka Pooja). Drisha is his long-time girlfriend and she describes herself on her Instagram handle as being “unsocial”.

Karan, who made his Bollywood debut with ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’, directed by his father, recently got engaged to his ladylove on the occasion of the marriage anniversary of his grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur in a quiet ceremony attended by the two families.

They were rumoured to have gotten engaged last year, but the actor’s team was quick to clarify that “Karan and Drisha are childhood friends” and the news about them getting engaged “is not true”.

Reportedly, the couple are now making their status official and informing their friends and associates about the marriage ceremony next month.

On Valentine’s Day earlier this year, Karan was photographed in Dubai with a mystery woman. The mystery has finally unravelled. It was Drisha in the picture.

On the work front, Karan will be seen soon in ‘Apne 2’, which also stars his grandfather Dharmendra and uncle Bobby Deol.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
