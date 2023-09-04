scorecardresearch
Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval starrer Goldfish screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan

After receiving rave reviews from critics, the Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval starrer Goldfish was screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan

Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval starrer Goldfish screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan
Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval in Goldfish poster

Soon after its release on the big screen, Goldfish opened to high critical acclaim from critics and viewers alike. Following its release on Friday, 1st September, a screening of the movie was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Films Division Auditorium in Delhi, on 3rd September 2023.

The film has received wide applause for being a heartfelt mother-daughter story and a tale that is “not-to-be-missed”. Its portrayal of raw and real emotions have tugged at the hearts of viewers worldwide.

For the uninitiated, Goldfish marks Kalki Koechlin returning to theatres after 4 years. Audiences can look forward to a soul-stirring story with refreshing performances.

Directed by Pushan Kripalani, this Indian-British-American production brings together powerhouse talents Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval and Rajit Kapur with some extraordinary actors from the United Kingdom – Bharti Patel, Gordon Warnecke, Ravin Ganatra and Shanaya Rafaat – to tell a delicate, timeless story of a mother and a daughter, and of community.

The magic of Goldfish can now be witnessed in theatres near you!

The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
