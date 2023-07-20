scorecardresearch
Kamal Haasan, Prabhas clicked together ahead of 'Project K' SDCC reveal

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan and Telugu star Prabhas, who are awaiting the release of their upcoming sci-fi epic film ‘Project K’, were clicked at a get together ahead of their film’s grand reveal at the San Diego Comic-Con.

The cast of the film along with the filmmakers came together to celebrate the film among cinephiles. Kamal Haasan and Prabhas along with director Nag Ashwin, Swapna Dutt, Priyanka Dutt and Rana Daggubati attended the dazzling get together.

While Kamal Haasan showed up in a classic black jacket and white shirt, Prabhas sported a blue jacket. The get-together even witnessed a star studded guest list of actors, film makers and movie buff’s from both Indian as well as the international circuit who gathered to celebrate ‘Project K’.

Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house behind the film, took to social media to share pictures from this star studded event and also mentioned how they missed hosting Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan at the event,

The title of the film along with the teaser will be revealed at a panel discussion that will be held at the iconic H Hall during the early hours of July 21.

The SDCC, renowned as the ultimate celebration of all things geek, is one of the most anticipated events every year, and this year’s revelation promises to be nothing short of extraordinary.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, whose first look from the upcoming sci-fi epic ‘Project K’ was released recently, is set to give a miss to the grand event organised for the film at the San Diego Comic-Con.

The reason behind the actress not attending the event is the ongoing Hollywood strikes by SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists).

The actress will skip the event as a show of solidarity with the film, television and radio artistes in the US, who are on a strike in the wake of increased dependency on artificial intelligence and the decrease in residual incomes by the big Hollywood studios.

–IANS

aa/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
