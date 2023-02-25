scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Kangana Ranaut deems Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Selfiee’ a ‘flop’

Kangana Ranaut has once again targeted filmmaker Karan Johar but this time it's a film he has backed with his Dharma Productions - 'Selfiee'.

By News Bureau

Kangana Ranaut has once again targeted filmmaker Karan Johar but this time it’s a film he has backed with his Dharma Productions – ‘Selfiee’. The Bollywood actress called the movie a “flop” and even compared the first day collections to her film ‘Dhaakad’.

Kangana slammed filmmaker Karan’s co-produced film ‘Selfiee’ starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi on the day it hit screens.

Kangana wrote on her story: “Karan Johar movie Selfie has hardly made 10 lakhs on the first day I don’t see even one trade or media person talk about it forget mocking or bullying him the way they harass me.”

In her next post, Kangana re-shared an article, the headline of which read: “‘Male version of Kangana Ranaut!,’ Netizens react as Akshay’s ‘Selfiee’ fails to impress viewers, may be his 6th flop film in a row.”

She captioned it: “I was looking for news about selfie flop I found all the news is about me. Yeh bhi meri hi galti hai (This is also my fault). Wah bhai Karan Johar wah.”

‘Selfiee’ is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film ‘Driving License’. It’s backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production along with Magic Frames, Prithviraj Productions, Cape of Good Films and Star Studios.

Previous article
T-Series launches Raghav Chaitanya, the voice of ‘Dil’ from Ek Villain Returns’ first Single ‘Subah Ko’ releasing on 3rd March
Next article
'RRR' does it again, bags 4 awards at HCA
This May Also Interest You
Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare and Sumbul Touqeer Khan flaunt their stylish looks at Bigg Boss 16 party; ShivSum fans are melting

Sports

Some things are more important in life than a game of cricket: Gillespie on Cummins' absence

News

'Rust' production company agrees to pay $100,000 fine over Hutchins shooting

Sports

2nd Test: Anderson, Leach strike as England dominate against New Zealand

News

Angela Bassett says her husband gives her fresh perspective when she needs it

Health & Lifestyle

Long-term PM 2.5 exposure linked to increased heart attack risk

News

Martin Scorsese recounts when he knew Ray Liotta was perfect for 'Goodfellas'

News

Oaff-Savera on social media helping music: We've definitely benefited from it

News

Bob Moses on Techno music's popularity: People like to party!

News

Shantanu Maheshwari nostalgic as his debut film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ clocks in a year

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Semis defeat 'will not define' England's entertainers, says skipper Heather Knight

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: I was so tired after the batting, I just reacted and it stuck, says Tazmin Brits

News

Sofia Carson, Diane Warren to perform nominated song 'Applause' at Oscars

Technology

J&K lithium find promises sustainable supplies of critical mineral (Opinion)

Technology

IANS Explainer: How lithium reserves can speed up India's EV dream

Technology

India explores investment avenues in Argentine, Oz lithium mines

Technology

Why India must put lithium reserves to commercial production soon

Technology

Google awards record $12 mn to 700 bug researchers, Indian leads

Fashion n Lifestyle

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary sizzles in grey crop top and high slit skirt

News

'RRR' does it again, bags 4 awards at HCA

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US