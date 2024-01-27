Kangana Ranaut gives glimpse of 'lil girl' Pluto, misses her 'bundle of joy'

Actress Kangana Ranaut is an ardent social media user, and on Saturday she gave an awwdorable glimpse of her furry friend ‘Pluto’, sharing how it just brightened up her day.

The ‘Queen’ of Bollywood, Kangana enjoys 9.7 million followers on the photo sharing application Instagram. She is often seen sharing updates from her professional and personal life, keeping her fans entertained with the posts.

The weekend post of the ‘Gangster’ fame actress is just heart melting, as it is a Reel video of her pet dog. In the video, we can see her pet playing in the house, lying on the sofa, sleeping, and cuddling with Kangana.

She captioned the video as: “My phone automatically made a reel of my lil girl Pluto and it popped up on my screen it just brightened my day …. Sharing it with you all, what a lil bundle of joy she is, I have shifted her to Manali post covid because she loves it there, I miss her so much.”

The video caught the attention of the netizens and Kangana received love on the post.

On the work front, Kangana was last seen portraying the titular character in Tamil movie ‘Chandramukhi 2’, and essayed role of Tejas Gill in the action thriller ‘Tejas’.

She will be next seen playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie ‘Emergency’. Kangana also has an untitled psychological thriller in the pipeline.