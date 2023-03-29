scorecardresearch
Kangana Ranaut says she never succumbed to vanity

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is busy with the post-production work of her period drama film ‘Emergency, took to her social media on Wednesday and shared that although she feels proud about her beauty and feels good about herself, she has never fallen prey to the idea of vanity which comes quite naturally in the glamorous world of the movies.

The actress took to her Twitter and shared a collage of her pictures ahead of her trip. In the pictures, the ‘Gangster’ actress can be seen wearing an ethnic attire with her curls.

She revealed that the selfies in the post are a result of in-traffic boredom. She tweeted, “Aaj airport jaate hue traffic bahut mila toh socha thoda apni khubsurati pe itra leti hoon … Kamiyaan mujhse bhi hongi shayad, lekin vanity ka shikaar main kabhi nahi rahi (Encountered a lot of traffic while on my way to the airport today. So, I thought why not feel proud about my beauty. I may not be perfect but I never fell prey to vanity)”.

However, she left her post open-ended as she posed a question in her tweet, “Aab iss umar mein yeh bimari lag jaye toh (But, what if the contagion of vanity gets me)”.

–IANS

aa/bg

