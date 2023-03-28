scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Kangana Ranaut says Karan Johar ‘banned’ Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who does not shy away from speaking her mind, on Tuesday made an allegation against filmmaker Karan Johar

By News Bureau
Kangana Ranaut says Karan Johar 'banned' Priyanka Chopra
Kangana Ranaut _ pic courtesy instagram

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who does not shy away from speaking her mind, on Tuesday made an allegation against filmmaker Karan Johar, saying that he “banned” global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas because of her friendship with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Priyanka in a recent interview shared that she had decided to take a break from the Hindi film industry after she was being “pushed into a corner” and got “tired of politics”.

Kangana took to Twitter, where she shared an article which had the title: “Priyanka Chopra says she moved to the US because had ‘beef’ with people in Bollywood: “Was being pushed into a corner, was tired of the politics”.

Captioning the article, Kangana tweeted: “This is what @priyankachopra has to say about bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry” a self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her.”

She even said that Karan “harassed” Priyanka, which caused her to leave the country.

In another tweet, she wrote, “Media wrote extensively about her fallout with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India.”

She further tweeted: “This obnoxious, jealous, mean and toxic person should be held accountable for ruining the culture and environment of the film industry which was never hostile to outsiders in the days of AB or SRK. His gang and mafia PR should be raided and held accountable for harassing outsiders.”

Previous article
Jonathan Majors charged with assault, harassment following arrest
Next article
Kerala bids tearful adieu to popular actor Innocent
This May Also Interest You
News

TV actress Nandini Sharma claims that she lost projects for being overweight

News

Kerala bids tearful adieu to popular actor Innocent

News

Jonathan Majors charged with assault, harassment following arrest

News

Matt Damon says Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' is 'three hours' long

News

'The White Lotus' Season 3 will be set in Thailand

News

Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' starring DiCaprio to release in October

Sports

FIFA signs Memorandum of Understanding with ECA

Sports

France edge Ireland, the Netherlands win ten-men Gibraltar in Euro Qualifiers

Sports

Pumas name Argentine Mohamed as head coach

Sports

LaLiga Santander: Ten things learned this week

Sports

Argentina's World Cup triumph yet to sink in: Messi

Sports

Bosnia beat Israel in ice hockey Women's World Championship Division 3

Health & Lifestyle

Covid cases in UP increase three-fold

Sports

1st T20I: Rony Talukdar's half-century helps Bangladesh beat Ireland by 22 runs via DLS method

Sports

Football: Ter Stegen on his way to happiness wearing the number one jersey

Sports

Broken thumb keeps Marquez out of Argentina Moto GP

Sports

Ronit tops junior show jumping as ARC concludes Regional Equestrian League

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors in Jaipur take out rally against Right to Heath Bill

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US