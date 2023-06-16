scorecardresearch
Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Mehndi rings in wedding festivites at Deol household

After the Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies, the Deol bungalow hosted the Mehndi for Karan Deol and his bride-to-be Drisha Acharya.

Dharmendra’s grandson and Sunny Deol’s son is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Drisha, who’s the great-granddaughter of filmmaking legend Bimal Roy.

Keeping the pre-wedding festivities going, the Deol bungalow was all lit up for the Mehndi. Karan Deol arrived wearing a golden kurta-pyjama, smiling and waving at the paparazzi.

His father also stepped out to meet the paparazzi who were stationed outside his house. Dressed in a light pink T-shirt and white pants, the actor happily showed the henna on his hands.

Karan’s uncles Bobby and Abhay Deol have also been sharing pictures from their nephew’s wedding celebrations.

Karan and Drisha got engaged a few months ago and their intention to get married this month became public after their roka ceremony that took place some time back.

The couple have opted for an intimate wedding, but will host a grand reception in Mumbai.

