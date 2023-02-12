scorecardresearch
Karan Johar calls 'My Name Is Khan' a 'super special film'

As Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's film 'My Name Is Khan' turned 13, Karan Johar penned a heartwarming note, calling it "a super special film."

By News Bureau

As Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s film ‘My Name Is Khan’ turned 13 on Sunday, filmmaker Karan Johar penned a heartwarming note for the movie, calling it “a super special film.” Karan took to Instagram Story, where he shared a poster of the film and wrote: “A super special film, A super special team, A spectacular time #13YearsOfMNIK.”

‘My Name Is Khan’, is a 2010 social drama film directed by Karan Johar. The film stars Shah Rukh as Rizwan Khan, an autistic Muslim, and Kajol as Mandira, his Hindu wife with a son from her previous marriage. Set in the United States, the plot revolves around Rizwan, who faces Islamophobic discrimination after the September 11 attacks.

The discrimination leads to the murder of his stepson, killed in a racist fight against fellow collegians. His wife, Mandira, Sameer’s mother, blames Rizwan, and he consequently sets out on a journey to meet the president of the country and absolve himself.

Karan’s Dharma Productions shared a note too on Insatgram.

It read: “A film that tugs at heartstrings with lessons of faith, love, loss & family.

Celebrating #13YearsOfMNIK. #13YearsOfMyNameIsKhan #MyNameIsKhan @karanjohar@apoorva1972 @iamsrk @kajol.”

Entertainment Today

