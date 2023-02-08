scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Karan Johar walks down memory lane, as his ‘student’ gets married

Karan Johar have found their forever together and KJo can't be happier.

By News Bureau

All the ‘students’ of Bollywood filmmaker-producer Karan Johar have found their forever together and KJo can’t be happier. While Varun Dhawan was the first to get married from the ‘Student of the Year’ tribe, followed by Alia Bhatt’s wedding to Ranbir Kapoor last year, now Karan’s third student Sidharth Malhotra too tied the nuptial knot with Kiara Advani.

Karan, who has nurtured their talents with his sense of Hindi cinema and market dynamics, and has been their constant pillar, took to his Instagram recently to pen a heartfelt note for Sid as he shared a picture from the wedding ceremony which shows Sid placing a peck on his wife’s cheek.

“I met him a decade and a half ago. Silent, strong and still so sensitive. I met her many years after..silent, strong and so sensitive in equal measure,” the note started.

“Then they met each other and I realised in that moment that these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together. Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family,” it continued.

The filmmaker mentioned that he felt a sense of pride and love as he saw the couple who are so much in love with each other.

He concluded the note as he wrote: “As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse, felt the energy. I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid. I love you Kia. May today be your forever.”

Previous article
E-commerce giant eBay to layoff 500 employees
Next article
Vatsal Sheth signs a multi-film deal in 'home ground' Gujarati cinema
This May Also Interest You
News

NH Studioz acquires Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Michael’

News

Mrunal Thakur sports a new grunge glam look

News

An official biography of actress Sridevi – ‘Sridevi – The Life of a Legend’ in works

Theatre

MY WIFE’s 8th VACHAN a new Hindi comedy play premiers on 12th February 2023

News

Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘Sir/Vaathi’ trailer out

News

Jagjit Singh gave back to ghazal its popular voice

Review

Movie Review | The Fabelmans: A biographical family drama

Technology

ISRO conducts initial trials of human space mission crew module recovery

News

Iulia Vantur trained under 'Mission Impossible' stunt director for latest single

Health & Lifestyle

Consider expeditiously NGO's plea to co-host Chhatrapati Shivaji event: Delhi HC to ASI

Health & Lifestyle

Surrogacy Act hold no woman shall act as surrogate by providing her own gametes, SC told

Technology

NASA reveals 2 instruments to measure earth-directed energy from sun

News

Fawad, Sanam-starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere at Series Mania Fest

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC takes on record RGCI's stand to provide free treatment to poor patients in OPD, IPD

Technology

MSI launches new line-up of laptops in India

Technology

Digital lending apps issue clarifications after Centre's ban on loan apps

Technology

Zypp Electric raises $25 mn led by Gogoro, to expand EV fleet to 2 lakh

News

Sidharth, Kiara make first public appearance as man and wife after wedding

News

Yami Gautam met real life crime journos during ‘Lost’ shoot

News

Pallavi Joshi on 'The Vaccine War': Science thriller is a new genre, we decided to accept the challenge

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US