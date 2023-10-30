scorecardresearch
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan extend b’day wish to ‘loveliest’ Ananya Panday

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan have showered love and blessings on Ananya Panday, as the latter is celebrating her 25th birthday on Monday.

By Agency News Desk
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan extend b'day wish to 'loveliest' Ananya Panday _ pic courtesy news agency

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan have showered love and blessings on Ananya Panday, as the latter is celebrating her 25th birthday on Monday. Ananya began her acting career with 2019 romanticcomedy film ‘Student of the Year 2’, alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She has later done movies like ‘Pati, Patni Aur Woh’, ‘Khaali Peeli’, ‘Gehraiyaan’, ‘Liger’, etc.

The actress is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey.

Taking to Instagram stories, Kareena shared a monochrome picture of Ananya, in which she is seen wearing a thigh high slit dress, exuding hotness.

Along with the photo, Kareena wrote: “Happy birthday to the loveliest and most stunning…Ananya tons of love and hugs”.

Sara also took to Instagram stories and dropped a collage with her bestie Ananya, of some unseen pictures.

The photos include of the two from some fashion event, festivities, and a random click.

Sara captioned the post as: “Thank you for always being honest, real, and truly there whenever I call you for anything… you are one of the coolest, most fun and warmest people I know! Always stay like this and keep shining brighter and brighter. Happiest birthday”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya next has ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, ‘Control’, and ‘Shankara’.

