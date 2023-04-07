scorecardresearch
Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan to flag off shoot of their next film in May

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his work in films like ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, ‘Dhamaka’, ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ series and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, will kickstart the shoot of his next film, directed by Kabir Khan of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ fame, next month.

What’s more exciting is that as opposed to Kabir’s last directorial ’83’, which told the story of national heroes – the 1983 World Cup winning squad, his next movie will be about an unknown hero.

Talking about the film at an event, the filmmaker said, “It’s a fascinating true story that I came across. This time around it’s about an unknown hero, unlike ’83’ which showed living legends who we all know about. What compelled me to tell this story is that as Indians you’ll be shocked, that how do we not know this person”.

He further mentioned, “How did we let someone who did all this, fade away. That’s the excitement. I’ll start shooting for the film from May probably and Kartik Aaryan is playing the lead in it. The casting for other characters is underway”.

Currently, Kartik is in Kashmir to shoot for a romantic track for his next ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. The actor is said to have already begun the preps for Kabir Khan’s film and will delve deep into the project once he’s back from Kashmir.

Meanwhile, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, which also stars Kiara Advani, is set to release on June 29.

–IANS

aa/svn/

