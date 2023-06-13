Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani recreate the wedding pose of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani gets heavily trolled

Kiara Advani has been facing backlash for allegedly “recreating” one of the most loved moments from her real wedding with her SatyaPrem Ki Katha co-star Kartik Aaryan.

Kiara Advani on Monday shared a still of her and Kartik Aaryan from their upcoming movie that showed them dressed as bride and groom lovingly looking at each other. However, the actress has now deleted the post which has not gone down well with her and Sidharth Malhotra’s fans.

SidKiara fans are unhappy with Kiara for allegedly allowing the makers of SatyaPrem Ki Katha to recreate her own wedding pose with Kartik for promotions.

One fan tweeted, “It’s a very weird promotional tactic. I love Kiara so it’s a little disappointing that she allowed it. Don’t think she thought it through. But no hate. The people who will use this to behave stupidly would do so anyways so can’t control that. #KiaraAdvani.” Another one wrote, “Is it just me or no one is wondering that Kiara has deleted the still from her Instagram?”