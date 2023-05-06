scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Kartik Aaryan pens an emotional note as his mother beats breast cancer

In an emotional Instagram post, Shehzada actor Kartik Aaryan disclosed about his mother’s breast cancer and his family’s emotional condition after the diagnosis.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Kartik Aaryan pens an emotional note as his mother beats breast cancer
Kartik Aaryan pens an emotional note as his mother beats breast cancer

In an emotional Instagram post, Shehzada actor Kartik Aaryan disclosed about his mother’s breast cancer and his family’s emotional condition after the diagnosis.

We felt ‘frazzled and helpless’, said Kartik Aaryan in the long post. He also revealed how his mother battled it valiantly and didn’t give up.

Sharing a picture with her mother, Kartik wrote, “Some time ago during this month the Big C – ‘Cancer’ sneakily crept in and tried to rattle the lives of our family! We were frazzled and helpless beyond despair!”

“But thanks to the willpower, resilience and never give up attitude of this fierce soldier – My Mom, we turned to the Bigger C- ‘Courage’ and marched with all our might and Won the dark but destined to win war! What it taught us eventually and continues to teach us every day, is that there’s no superpower bigger than the love and support of your family!”

Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Satellite imagery suggests new construction near N.Korea's satellite launch station
Next article
Google's AI chatbot Bard now available for Workspace accounts
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google's AI chatbot Bard now available for Workspace accounts

Technology

Satellite imagery suggests new construction near N.Korea's satellite launch station

News

Katrina Kaif reveals pregnancy plans

News

Mahaakshay Chakraborty says his teachers wanted his father Mithun to come for PTA meets

Sports

IPL 2023: Josh Little to travel back home for national duty

Sports

The way he out-thinks batsmen is beautiful: Brett Lee on Rashid Khan

News

BTS’ RM pens heartfelt letter to fans

Sports

'Best wishes': PM Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra for first position in Doha Diamond League

News

Kamal Haasan to produce SK21 starring Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi; shoot in Kashmir

Fashion and Lifestyle

Anupam Kher, Mrunal Thakur all praise for Kangana Ranaut’s dreamy, floral saree look

News

Jeremy Renner has 'lower pain levels', surpasses daily goals in his recovery

News

Adipurush Trailer To Launch On 9th May

Sports

'Fearless Virat Kohli persuaded us to let him play with seniors', coach & friends reveal the making of the player

Technology

Paytm boosts merchant payments leadership with 71 lakh devices, GMV grows 34% in April

Technology

Bug exposed private Circle tweets to public, admits Twitter

News

From Indian classicals to hip-hop, Punjabi music Vidyut Jammwal trains on them all!

News

Pete Davidson shows support to striking writers by delivering pizza to them

News

Miss Universe finalist Sienna Weir dies following horse riding accident

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US