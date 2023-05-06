Kartik Aaryan pens an emotional note as his mother beats breast cancer

In an emotional Instagram post, Shehzada actor Kartik Aaryan disclosed about his mother’s breast cancer and his family’s emotional condition after the diagnosis.

We felt ‘frazzled and helpless’, said Kartik Aaryan in the long post. He also revealed how his mother battled it valiantly and didn’t give up.

Sharing a picture with her mother, Kartik wrote, “Some time ago during this month the Big C – ‘Cancer’ sneakily crept in and tried to rattle the lives of our family! We were frazzled and helpless beyond despair!”

“But thanks to the willpower, resilience and never give up attitude of this fierce soldier – My Mom, we turned to the Bigger C- ‘Courage’ and marched with all our might and Won the dark but destined to win war! What it taught us eventually and continues to teach us every day, is that there’s no superpower bigger than the love and support of your family!”