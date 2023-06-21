scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Kartik Aaryan says era of song and dance laden films is coming back in Bollywood

Kartik Aaryan, has said that the era of song and dance laden films, which has long been known as a Bollywood trademark, will make a comeback with his film.

By Agency News Desk
Kartik Aaryan says era of song and dance laden films is coming back in Bollywood
Kartik Aaryan says era of song and dance laden films is coming back in Bollywood

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming theatrical film, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, has said that the era of song and dance laden films, which has long been known as a Bollywood trademark, will make a comeback with his film.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, directed by the National Award winning director Sameer Vidwans, boasts of everything that constitutes a Bollywood film from song, dance, picturesque locations, family drama and a love story. The songs of the film have generated a huge buzz owing to their scale and picturisation and the recently released song ‘Sun Sajni’ is no exception.

Talking about it, Kartik told the media at the song launch event, “The era of Hindi films that has grandeur and the prominent elements of song and dance is set to make a comeback and ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is an effort in that direction.”

The content in Hindi films has diversified manifold courtesy the OTT but films with songs and dance seem to have taken a hit in the past couple of years.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ releases in cinemas on June 29.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Pooja Hegde on sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan: ‘Watching this legend at work’
Next article
South Africa women's team to host New Zealand for white-ball series in September-October
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ashes 2023: Pat Cummins showed antidote to Bazball approach is ice in the veins, says Justin Langer

Technology

7 firms to recall over 320,000 vehicles over faulty parts

News

‘Adipurush’ makers change Bajrang’s ‘tere baap ka’ line

News

Farzan Faaiz's 'Dil Baazaan' is a fresh melody that will enter listeners' hearts

Technology

Hacker finds secret 'Elon Mode' for hands-free driving in Tesla vehicles

Technology

Apple's Self Service Repair programme now available for iPhone 14 lineup

News

A decade after 'Raanjhanaa', Dhanush & Aanand L Rai reunite for 'Tere Ishk Mein'

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Haddi' features hundreds of real transgender people

Sports

Lauren Filer to make England debut in Women's Ashes, Danni Wyatt earns maiden Test cap

News

Laced with Gujarati elements, Kiara Advani & Kartik Aaryan make garba moves in ‘Sun Sajni’

Technology

YouTube to launch its 1st-ever official shopping channel this month

Sports

South Africa women's team to host New Zealand for white-ball series in September-October

News

Pooja Hegde on sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan: ‘Watching this legend at work’

Health & Lifestyle

People have started practicing yoga regularly: Goa Guv

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia, England penalised for slow over-rates in first Test

Technology

Chrome on iOS users to soon get built-in Lens support

News

Keith Urban wishes 'owl-spotting, artist, wife' Nicole Kidman a happy b'day

News

'Chernobyl' screenwriter Craig Mazin to receive writing credit in 'Dune: Part 2'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US