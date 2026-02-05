How Pulkit Samrat Became a TV Sensation Overnight – One Audition Changed Everything

Overnight success is rare in Indian television, but for Pulkit Samrat, a single audition became a defining moment that transformed his career forever. What began as hesitation soon turned into an opportunity that made him a familiar face in millions of Indian households.

Pulkit’s entry into Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi came at a time when he was uncertain about stepping into daily television. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he was initially reluctant to take up a TV serial, fearing it would limit his creative range. “I remember saying I didn’t want to do TV serial-type work. I wanted something more versatile,” Pulkit shared, admitting he was wary of being boxed into melodramatic roles.

However, fate had other plans. The casting team assured him that the character was unlike typical television roles and urged him to meet producer Ekta Kapoor. Trusting their conviction, Pulkit booked an overnight flight to Mumbai. Ekta had already seen his photographs and wanted to assess his screen presence in person — a moment Pulkit now describes as life-changing.

Upon arrival, he was quickly groomed, given a fresh haircut, and asked to perform a screen test. The footage was sent immediately for review. Soon after, Pulkit found himself sitting across from Ekta Kapoor, who, after a brief interaction, sealed his fate with just two words: “Okay, done. Ready.”

Despite being selected, Pulkit asked for one night to return to Delhi. Officially, he cited medical reasons, but emotionally, he wanted to be with his family before stepping into a new chapter of his life. “When I landed in Delhi, my parents were waiting at the airport. There were tears, hugs, and hardly any words,” he recalled. “Within hours, I was back on a flight to Mumbai — returning with a heart full of emotion and a future forever changed.”

Pulkit was introduced during the show’s generational leap, making a grand entry with the track Wo Krishna Hai. The song became one of the first full-length launch themes for a television character and quickly gained popularity. He was paired opposite Mouni Roy, and the duo soon became a talking point among viewers.

Since then, Pulkit Samrat has built an impressive body of work across platforms. From delivering intense performances in films like Taish to becoming a fan favourite through the Fukrey franchise, he has consistently reinvented himself. The actor will next be seen in Rahu Ketu, continuing his journey of exploring diverse roles — a versatility he had hoped for from the very beginning.