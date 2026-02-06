Rihanna and A$AP Rocky: Are They Married? The Rapper’s Hilarious Response

A$AP Rocky recently found himself dodging a very public question about his relationship with Rihanna—this time from a particularly young and curious interviewer. During an appearance on Celebrity Substitute, a series created by Julian Shapiro-Barnum where public school students interview celebrities, the rapper was asked point-blank whether he and the global pop star are married.

Rather than offering a direct answer, Rocky handled the moment with humor and charm. “That’s an interesting question that you asked,” he replied, smiling before playfully deflecting. He then joked that the student might be disappointed not to see Rihanna instead. “You want Rihanna, huh? Well, you got me today,” he added, drawing laughs and keeping the mystery intact, according to People.

Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, and Rihanna first confirmed their relationship publicly in November 2020 after years of friendship and collaboration. Since then, the couple has become one of pop culture’s most talked-about partnerships. They share three children: sons RZA Athelston, 3½, and Riot Rose, 2, along with daughter Rocki Irish, who was born in September of last year.

While Rocky remained tight-lipped about marital details, he opened up warmly about family life during the Celebrity Substitute episode. He spoke about raising his children in a household deeply rooted in music, reflecting both parents’ creative backgrounds. According to the rapper, he and Rihanna make a conscious effort to expose their kids to a wide range of sounds and styles.

“I play my children all sorts of genres,” Rocky explained. “From Michael Jackson’s old, classic stuff to psychedelic music and the Beatles, of course. A lot of reggae.” He added that music is simply part of daily life in their home. “We live in a musical household, so it’s very diverse.”

Earlier this month, Rocky also shared a personal memory involving Rihanna during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He recalled the first time they met, long before he achieved mainstream fame. The encounter took place outside a New York City nightclub, where Rocky found himself unable to get past the bouncers.

“She was obviously Rihanna. And I couldn’t get in,” he said. At the time, he was accompanied by friends and collaborators Virgil Abloh and Matthew Williams. As tensions rose at the door, Rihanna emerged from the club. “She came out, and we locked eyes right away,” Rocky recalled. “I was just like, in a daze.” The moment, brief as it was, left a lasting impression.

Professionally, Rocky is also celebrating a major milestone. His fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart on January 16. Rihanna marked the achievement by sharing a congratulatory message on social media, publicly showing her support for her partner’s success.

Rocky has consistently emphasized how much that support means to him. Speaking to People magazine at the 2025 Gotham Awards, he described Rihanna’s presence in his life as invaluable. “Family and partner support means everything,” he said, underscoring how his personal and professional worlds are closely intertwined.

Whether deflecting questions about marriage or discussing fatherhood and music, A$AP Rocky continues to balance openness with privacy—offering glimpses into his life with Rihanna while keeping some details just out of reach.