Kartik Aaryan takes day off from 'Shehzada' promos to celebrate mom's birthday

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is busy with the promotion of his upcoming film “Shehzada”, took a day off on Sunday to celebrate his mother’s birthday.

The actor planned it out all by himself. He flew back in from his out-station promotions on Sunday morning for his mother’s 60th birthday and immediately went to Siddhivinayak temple right from the airport with her, as part of his plan for the day.

A well-placed source revealed: “Kartik has also planned a huge birthday party on Sunday night for aunty, at a posh restaurant in Juhu, for which he has invited many of his mother’s friends and relatives, not just from Mumbai but from Gwalior too, as it is expected to be a grand bash. Until the party, he is looking forward to spending some quality time with her, at home.”

On the work front, while “Shehzada” is all set to hit the theatres on February 10 this year, Kartik also has “Satyaprem Ki Katha” lined up ahead along with “Aashiqui 3” and Kabir Khan’s untitled next film.

–IANS

aa/vd

