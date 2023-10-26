scorecardresearch
Katrina Kaif: Dancing is one of my true passions

Katrina Kaif: Dancing is one of my true passions
Katrina Kaif | Tiger 3

Actress Katrina Kaif is over the moon with the response she is getting for the song ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ from ‘Tiger 3’. She said that dancing is one of her true passions and that she takes it as a compliment that song and dance are a part of the culture.

The track has been composed by Pritam, sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. The Tamil and Telugu version has been sung by Benny Dayal and Anusha Mani.

Katrina said: “For all these years as an artiste, the one thing that has kept me going is the love of my fans, media, and audience. The true barometer of success is in the love that one gets organically from people. Leke Prabhu Ka Naam is being celebrated is a such a wonderful feeling for all of us.”

“Dancing for me is one of my true passions and seeing the audience’s love is just pure joy.”

Katrina feels people have a huge expectation from actors to not just showcase their acting skills but also give them great songs to cherish and dance to.

She said: “A film, an acting performance, a song they all have to connect to our audiences for it to be called a success and I’m grateful that I have found that throughout my career.”

“I know that along with performance in a film, people also are excited to see the songs we do.”

She added:“I take that as a big compliment because songs and dances are part of our culture and our movies and have been celebrated and loved since forever.”

“I’m aware of the expectations people have from our songs and it fuels me to deliver a better performance every time.”

‘Tiger 3’, from the YRF Spy Universe, has been produced by Aditya Chopra and has been directed by Maneesh Sharma. It is set to release this Diwali, on November 12, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

