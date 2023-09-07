‘Kaun Banega Pati': What happens when Amitabh Bachchan gets home after KBC

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared what his wife, actress Jaya Bachchan does when he reaches home from the set of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15. In the episode 18 of the quiz-based reality show, host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed the rollover contestant Ashwani Kumar to the hot seat.

Talking about the contestant, Big B said: “Today with me on the hot seat is Mr Ashwani Kumar. He hails from Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh. His wife is here as his companion. Normally, a little into the game is when contestants give the companion’s introduction. But I gave their introduction at the very start today.”

“There’s a reason behind it. When we played the game yesterday, I got to hear a lot of things about his personal life and family. The most important being that Ashwani eats the food cooked by his mother, and not by his wife. His wife is upset, that he does not eat the food that she cooks. There’s one more problem. He does not take his wife out on any outings. Neither does he buy her any gifts none whatsoever,” said the actor.

The thespian further said: “Ladies and gentlemen, let me tell you that after knowing all of this, it occurred to me that what if instead of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, this show was ‘Kaun Banega Pati’? Imagine how it’d be: the husband would be on the hot seat, and his wife would be in my seat. I familiarise the contestant with the rules at the beginning, the wife would say the rules in the following manner:

“You will be presented with 15 questions daily. For instance. Where did you go?, Who did you meet?, What took you so long? And so on. And in this fashion, you will reach the final question which will be, Who were you whispering on the phone to?” said the ‘Aankhen’ actor.

The 80-year-old actor went on to say: “The game has two ‘padaav’. The first at the fifth question. The question will be asked with a lisp – ‘Mele Babu Ne Thana Thaya?’ and the second one will be at the 10th question which is ‘Why don’t you take me for an outing?’ Let’s play Kaun Banega Pati.”

The audience cheered and applauded for the actor. The contestant then asked the actor: “Does that happen to you also, sir? Tell me, sir. Please, read between the lines.”

Replying to him, Big B said: “No, I do not understand. It is beyond my understanding.”

Ashwani then said: “Pardon me, sir. You work here, and you must find it hard too. Do you take your wife on outings?”

Opening up on what happens when he reaches home, the ‘Don’ actor said: “Here’s the thing, you see, my wife is also a working woman. When I leave from here, I find out that she has gone to the Parliament. So, it’s a close call for me.”

For the unversed, actress Jaya Bachchan is a MP in Rajya Sabha from the Samajwadi Party. She is known for movies like ‘Sholay’, ‘Chupke Chupke’, ‘Kora Kagaz’, ‘Silsila’, amongst others.

She was recently seen in the romantic drama ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

–IANSsp/kvd