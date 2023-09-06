scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'KBC 15': After winning Rs 1 cr, Jaskaran fails to answer Rs 7 cr question on Indian mythology

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) The young contestant Jaskaran Singh, who became the first crorepati on the ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15, could not win Rs seven crore, as he failed to answer the question on Indian mythology. 

The 21-year-old Jaskaran, who hails from a small village Khalra, Punjab, which is at the cusp of the Indian border, aspires to become an IAS officer.

In the episode 17th of the quiz-based reality show, hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Jaskaran won the hearts of the actor as well as the audience with his display of knowledge.

However, after winning Rs one crore, Jaskaran was not able to answer the Rs seven crore question and he decided to quit the game. Big B lauded his decision to quit the game at the high risk point.

The question of Rs 7 crore was: According to the Padma Purana, which king had to live as a tiger for a hundred years due to a deer’s curse? The options given were- Kshemadhurti, Dharmadatta, Mitadhvaja and Prabhanjana.

After reading the question, Jaskaran said: “Sir I have not heard of the them before. Mythologies such as the Mahabharata or Ramayana are on television. I have watched the shows B. R. Chopra’s show Mahabharata and Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana. It’s very difficult. I quit.”

The correct answer was ‘Prabhanjana’.

Speaking about the answer in detail, Big B said: “It’s mentioned in the Puranas, that documents social, cultural, religious, and political views. This story is a part of Padma Purana. It goes like once upon a time, King Prabhanjana killed a deer, when she was feeding her child. The deer got upset and cursed King Prabhanjana to lead a tiger’s life for 100 years.”

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

–IANS

sp/svn

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Study links hyperactivity disorder with serious mental health issues
Next article
Robotic surgery in India gains footprint, cost bound to go down: Indian-origin evangelist
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US