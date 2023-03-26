scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Keeravani tags RGV as his 'first Oscar', filmmaker says 'I am feeling dead'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) ‘Naatu Naatu’ hitmaker MM Keeravani tagged Ram Gopal Verma as his ‘first Oscar’ in an interview and talked about how the filmmaker gave him a breakthrough with the 1991 crime thriller film ‘Kshana Kshanam’.

Keeravani in an interview had been asked about his breakthrough with the director, to which he replied: “Ram Gopal Verma was my first Oscar. Now I received the Academy Award in 2023, it is my second Oscar. Let me tell you why. Because like all the people I approach around 51 people, they might have… some of them might have thrown my audio cassette into the trash can… never heard me.”

“A stranger approaches you and asks you to listen to his tune… some of them might have liked but they are not interested. But that was my merit.”

He added: “Ram Gopal Verma gave me a chance to work for his movie ‘Kshana Kshanam’, but he was the ‘Siva’ Ram Gopal Verma… Siva played an Oscar role for him because it was his first movie being a mega-hit.”

“And Ram Gopal Verma played an Oscar role in my career. He was my Oscar.”

Keeravani added: “So, who is this Keeravani who is this person… you never heard of him. But Mr Ram Gopal Verma is working with him now. That must be something. Book him, come on! Let’s have him for our project also. That’s how Ram Gopal Verma’s association helped me in getting more chances. That’s how he helped me a lot.”

Sharing the clip of the interview, Ram tweeted: “Hey a@mmkeeravaani I am feeling dead because only dead people are praised like this.”

MM Keeravani’s song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ brought the 95th Oscar Award in the Best Original Song category. The song has also won a Golden Globe honour and was also feted at the Critics Choice Award.

–IANS

dc/uk/

Previous article
ITF Mysuru Open: Federer-beater Donskoy top draw in singles field; Ramkumar among 8 Indians in fray
This May Also Interest You
Sports

ITF Mysuru Open: Federer-beater Donskoy top draw in singles field; Ramkumar among 8 Indians in fray

Sports

IPL 2023: Five-time champion Mumbai Indians begin training at Wankhede Stadium

Sports

Mumbai Indians men's team sends good luck message to Harmanpreet & Co ahead of WPL final

News

Mitaali Nag: Female protagonists are shown to be progressive today

News

Abhishek Bhalerao says he is fond of playing real-life heroes on-screen

News

Raashi Khanna desires to do ‘Aashiqui’ with Kartik Aaryan

Technology

After India, Google purges hundreds of loan apps in Africa

Sports

Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Sreesanth meet Rishabh Pant, pen heartwarming notes on social media

Sports

IPL 2023: Bayliss' recommendation puts Matt Short in the spotlight

News

When Kapil Sharma was punished by his father

News

OTT content: This is a kind of apartheid!

Feature

Ratna Pathak Shah on stars to be behaving like a toddler

Fashion and Lifestyle

Why Hrithik Roshan said ‘I see you’ to girlfriend Saba Azad

News

Randeep Rai: I would love to do a good OTT project

News

What does Paris Hilton want her son to pursue as career

Sports

IPL 2023 edition to feature two more players from J&K

News

Mohsin Khan celebrates Ramadan with his family after years

Health & Lifestyle

Bengal reports first Covid death after three months

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US