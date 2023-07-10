scorecardresearch
Kiara Advani shares video of her ‘Raat Baki’ song sequence taken in a single shot

Kiara Advani has shared a glimpse of her 'favourite' sequence from her introductory song 'Raat Baki'.

Basking in the widespread acclaim for ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, Kiara Advani has shared a glimpse of her ‘favourite’ sequence from her introductory song ‘Raat Baki’.

Taking to Instagram, Kiara shared a video clip from the shoot of the song. It was a 360-degree view filmed in a single shot.

In her caption, she wrote: “While you guys are waiting for the ‘Raat Baki’ video to come out, here’s one of my favourite sequences from the song. This … was a single shot, which for me as a performer is the most thrilling shot to take on set.”

Kiara added: “The energy during these takes is such an adrenaline rush, everyone’s coordination is so crucial, hitting the right mark for the camera operator, gracefully dancing without letting it confuse you, it’s always a team effort to get the best take.”

Hailing the crew, Kiara expressed her excitement about getting the perfect shot. “Special shoutout to my crew for getting their A-game on. I remember the excitement on everyone’s face when we got that perfect shot, and seeing it on the big screen was so fulfilling,” Kiara noted.

The video has already garnered 2.9 million views, and fans showered their love on Kiara, saying: “I think she can be the next Madhuri Dixit! She is better than Alia Bhatt”, “You looked so beautiful in this song, the dance was graceful and your outfits wonderful”; “You portrayed the character Katha so well”; “Your acting in this movie is so so good you can make anyone cry through your acting in emotional scenes … great performance”.

The mid-budget film has registered a steady growth at the box office, with a total net collection of Rs 66.06 crore in 11 days. Also starring Kartik Aaryan, the film is directed by Sameer Vidwans.

Meanwhile, Kiara is all set for a pan-India film, S. Shankar’s ‘Gamechanger’, with Ram Charan, and the Ayan Mukherjee directorial ‘War 2’ with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
