Kirti Kulhari, Jim Sarbh to star in muscular dystrophy-themed film ‘Sach Is Life’

Bollywood actors Kirti Kulhari and Jim Sarbh will be starring in Harsh Mahadeshwar’s feature debut ‘Sach is Life’. Written and directed by Harsh, who is a music video veteran, ‘Sach is Life’is based on the real life story of the Munshi family.

It will tell the tale of a couple who are determined to provide their three-year-old son, diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, the life that he rightfully deserves, regardless of his condition, reports Variety.

‘Sach is Life’ is produced by Romila Saraf Bhat and Rahul Bhat for New Jersey-based Red Bison Productions.

The film, which is due to commence principal photography in April 2024, will be shot in Kashmir, Delhi, New Orleans, New Jersey and New York.

“My primary goal is to translate the philosophical conflicts and the worldview of the central characters into an honest feature for the screen,” Harshsaid.

Kirtisaid that the film would unleash the “power of unconditional love, celebrate human spirit and to always hold on to that little thing called hope.”

The actress added: “The makers are from the US, but it’s an Indian story. I’m extremely excited to collaborate with a crew from the US and to work in an environment outside of India. I’ll do my best to make it a film that we all are going to be proud of.”

Jim described the film as an “extremely heartwarming and inspirational story of resilience, dedication, and belief. Nothing moves me quite like a story of a family coming together to help one of their own achieve their dreams.”

The producers added that the film would be “a powerful call to action.”