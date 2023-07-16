scorecardresearch
KJo gets roasted by his kids Yash, Roohi in Insta video

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar, who is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, took to the Stories section of his Instagram on Sunday to share a video of his kids Yash and Roohi in order to add to the momentum of the film’s promotional spree. However, his kids ended up roasting him during the course of the video which KJo graciously put up in his Stories.

The ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ director, wrote on the video, “I have been roasted”. The video begins with the kids asking ‘What Jhumka, dada?”. To which KJo says, “What Jhumka? Even I don’t know. Shall we ask Alia didi?”

His kids then start singing the ‘Baby Shark’ song abruptly cutting down what KJo says. The director-producer then says, “Oh you prefer that song?” as his kids say yes in unison.

KJo then ends the video as he says, “Oh God! Okay, toodles”.

Meanwhile, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, which stars an ensemble cast of veteran actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, and the ‘Gully Boy’ pair Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is slated to hit the screens on July 28.

–IANS

aa/dan

