scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Karan Johar on 25 years of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’: ‘We are today celebrating not just a film but an emotion’

As his debut directorial ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ has completed 25 years in Hindi cinema, filmmaker Karan Johar said it’s not just a film that is being celebrated but an emotion

By Agency News Desk
Karan Johar on 25 years of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’
Karan Johar on 25 years of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ _ pic courtesy news agency

As his debut directorial ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ has completed 25 years in Hindi cinema, filmmaker Karan Johar said it’s not just a film that is being celebrated but an emotion. Karan took to Instagram, where he shared a video montage of the film, which features iconic scenes and songs from the film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol and Salman Khan in a special role.

Alongside the video, he wrote: “25 years ago is where it all began…and here we are today celebrating not just a film but an emotion for me and from all the love we get for it, I gather it is for everyone too…”

Karan then thanked all his fans for making his journey as a filmmaker for 25 years with warmth.

“Thank you for showering unending love for this tale of pyaar and dosti till today and thank you for marking my journey as a filmmaker for 25 years with such warmth. I will eternally be grateful to the people I am fortunate to work with, to the people I meet who watch my films and to the magic of MOVIES.”

‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ released in 1998.

The plot combines two love triangles set years apart.

The first half covers friends on a college campus, while the second tells the story of a widower’s young daughter who tries to reunite her dad with his old best friend.

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
After Zomato, now Swiggy increases platform fee to Rs 3 for food orders
Next article
Chris Hemsworth's private chef shares his 'very clean' diet
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US