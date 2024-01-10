Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor’s next titled ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ to release on this date

Sharing an undeniable chemistry in this irresistible look, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s title announcement motion poster of ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ brings together the new hottest pair in town. A perfect watch for this Valentine’s week, Shahid and Kriti will arrive in cinemas, on 9th February 2024.

This film promises fresh breath of air for all youth and family audiences. With the title tease, audiences are now eagerly waiting to experience the magic of this ‘impossible love story’.

With this, Shahid Kapoor returns in the genre of romance after the blockbuster hit ‘Kabir Singh’, leaving fans overjoyed for what’s in store. Following the success of ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, Dinesh Vijan presents yet another romantic family entertainer.

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon on Wednesday revealed that the title of their upcoming film is ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, and it is slated to release on February 9.

The makers of the film also released a new poster with the title, where Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are seen sharing an intimate moment.

Kriti took to Instagram, where she shared the poster and wrote: “This Valentine’s Day, experience impossible love story.”

Shahid shared the same poster and gave the same caption as Kriti. The film’s title seems to be taken from singer Raghav’s song of the same name as the motion poster has a revamped version playing in the background.

The film is referred to as an impossible love story. The film also features Dharmendra post the success of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’.

Experience the biggest romantic entertainer of the year, leading to Valentine, slated to release on 9th February 2024.