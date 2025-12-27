Krystle D’Souza Vs Ayesha Khan: “I Feel Sad For Trolls” After Shararat Comparison Row

The song Shararat from the upcoming film Dhurandhar has taken the internet by storm, quickly establishing itself as one of the biggest musical sensations of the year. Sung by Jasmine Sandlas and Madhubanti Bagchi, the peppy dance number features Krystle Dsouza and Ayesha Khan, whose effortless chemistry and vibrant screen presence have struck a chord with audiences across platforms.

What truly amplified Shararat’s popularity is its catchy hook step, which has snowballed into a viral Instagram reel trend. From fans and influencers to well-known personalities, everyone seems eager to recreate the move. Adding a delightful twist to the trend, choreographer Vijay Ganguly’s mother and television actor Rupali Ganguly’s mother also joined in, winning hearts online. Taking the song’s global appeal a notch higher, international pop star Nick Jonas used Shararat as a pre-show hype track, further cementing its cross-border popularity. Unsurprisingly, the music video has already garnered millions of views on YouTube, with fans calling it a repeat-worthy dance anthem.

While Shararat has largely been celebrated as the “dance number of the year,” a section of social media users sparked an unnecessary debate by comparing Krystle Dsouza and Ayesha Khan, questioning who “stole the limelight.” Amid the chatter, choreographer Vijay Ganguly publicly praised both actors for their dedication and performances, highlighting the effort each brought to the screen.

Addressing the comparisons, Krystle Dsouza, in an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, strongly advocated for celebrating the song’s spirit rather than indulging in divisive commentary. She emphasised that Shararat is a powerful example of women coming together—on screen and behind the scenes. “Four women have come together and that’s one of the best things about Shararat,” she said, referring to herself, Ayesha Khan, and singers Jasmine Sandlas and Madhubanti Bagchi.

Krystle expressed disappointment over trolls who attempt to praise one performer by pulling another down. “I see comments like, ‘She did better than the other.’ But it’s not about that. Who cares? Just enjoy the song and have fun,” she remarked. She added that such remarks ignore the reality that every artist brings their own journey, struggles, and strengths to a project. “We all work hard and try to be consistent year after year,” she said, calling these comparisons “sad” and “unnecessary.”

Unfazed by online negativity, Krystle further stated that dismissive comments should not be allowed to overshadow collective effort. “To take that away with one such comment is just stupid and immature,” she said, pointing out that many such remarks often come from women themselves. Stressing the importance of solidarity, she added, “As women, the least we can do is support another woman. If they can’t support, then they should just keep quiet.”

A long-time advocate of sisterhood, Krystle believes that progress lies in mutual encouragement rather than competition. “We should push and build each other. A world filled with supportive women is beautiful,” she shared. Recalling her experience watching the final cut of the song, she said the visual of herself and Ayesha dancing while Jasmine and Madhubanti sang felt deeply empowering. “I was like, ‘Wow, I love the world I live in,’” she noted.

Krystle also had nothing but praise for her co-star Ayesha Khan. Calling her “amazing,” she highlighted Ayesha’s grace and dancing skills. “She’s so beautiful and such a great dancer. Watching her do her thing and letting her shine was a beautiful part of the process,” Krystle said, making it clear that there was never any sense of competition between them.

Another aspect that has resonated with viewers is how Shararat manages to be a high-energy dance number without sexualising women. Krystle agreed that this balance added to the song’s appeal. “The fact that it took the story ahead was something I appreciated,” she said. However, she also clarified that she enjoys watching sensual dance numbers when they are presented tastefully. “I love watching women do sensual item songs, as long as they’re shot aesthetically,” she admitted.

Speaking candidly about her own comfort zone, Krystle added that she may not yet be bold enough to take on such performances herself. “For now, I don’t have the guts. So I’m glad that Shararat turned out the way it did,” she concluded.