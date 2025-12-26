GloRilla – MARCH Song Lyrics

Song Name – March

Singer – Glorilla

GloRilla

Ugh, ugh (B100, Go Grizz)

On the gang, gang

On the, on the, on the gang, gang, gang

These hoes scary, diamonds clarity, b*tch I’m legendary (B*tch, I’m the biggest)

Big Glo pull up shittin’ on hoes, stunnin’ like Meech and Terry (Woo, woo)

When I’m in North Memphis, me and my bitches

Security ain’t necessary (Stamp that)

Nigga talm ’bout he don’t f*ck with Glo, ho, do what’s after February (March)

These hoes scary, I ain’t never worried, Glo get b*tches’ buried (Ho)

Why you callin’ my phone lookin’ for your nigga? Ho, I ain’t his secretary (The fuck?)

You hoes get hurt, I get money, tell that shit to Jеrry

Bitch talkin’ ’bout she don’t f*ck with Glo, ho, do what’s after February (March)

Ridin’ with somе YN’s and some AR’s

F*ck a diss song, I’ma pull a ho card

Only pullin’ up for the m*therf*ckin’ back end

This a bad lil’ bitch in charge

Ridin’ with some YB’s, ridin’ with some switches

Ridin’ with another b*tch nigga, I’m pimpin’

Ride ’til the wheels fall off with who?

If the nigga ain’t got good head, dismiss him (Ho)

Jet black, bust down these inches (Jet)

Smackin’ hoes if Glo get mentioned (Bitch)

Can’t diss me and come to my city (Facts)

I’ll beat a ho ass, like, take that (Take that)

That’s Glo pullin’ up in that Maybach (Skrrt)

If you don’t mean that shit, don’t say that (What?)

In the gym, I done got that weight back (Ugh)

Droppin’ hits, these hoes can’t shake back

Slappin’ mama, sisters, cousins, aunties, kids

I’m just playin’, snatchin’ niggas’ brothers, daddy’s, uncle’s wigs

I’m just sayin’, slidin’ down in any block (Why you doin’ that?)

‘Cause I’m an original gangster (Okay)

And all of you b*tches some opps (Why you say that?)

‘Cause they some original pranksters (Ugh)

Say, she don’t like me? Cool, I eat, sleep, shit and fuck the same damn way

Caught my nigga cheatin’, went and got the best head of my life the same damn day

Poppin’ my shit, why not? They gon’ hate on the big, young, lit bitch anyway

F*ck January, February (Yeah), get to marchin’, ho

